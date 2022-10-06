Ricardo Montaner is a grandfather for the sixth time

The Dominican nationalized singer-songwriter, Ricardo Montaner became a grandfather for the sixth time with the birth of Apolo, the baby of his son Mau Montaner and his wife Sara Escobar.

The news was shared by the happy couple on their social networks with photographs of the newborn’s body, although without showing his face.

Immediately thousands of congratulatory comments filled the publication congratulating to the famous parents and his famous grandfather.

Apolo is the sixth grandson of Ricardo Montaner, who he already has indigo, daughter of Evaluna and Camilo; Alejandro, Antonela, Matías and Salomé, offspring of Alejandro and Héctor, sons of the artist’s first marriage

It was in April that the member of the duo “Mau y Ricky” announced that he would become a father, just a few days after becoming an uncle with Indigo.

With an emotional video that shows how the pregnancy progressed: from the singer’s first reaction when he saw that the test had been positive, going through the first ultrasound, until a very special closing where you can see how the Colombian model’s belly is now, that’s how the couple announced the happy news.

Mau Montaner and Sara Escobar met in 2013 through social networks and the crush was immediate. Five years later they got married on the paradisiacal beaches of Tulum, Mexico, surrounded by family and friends. A very special detail of the party was that Ricardo Montaner and Evaluna sang the song “La Gloria de Dios” as a duet.