Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (2-1) / From being able to beat to suffering in the Champions LeagueHalftime

The table was set for a scandalous landslide, more than 30 shots over 90 minutes, but the Real Madrid ended up winning just 2-1 against Shakhtar Donetskwho in one of those was able to scare the Meringues at the Santiago Bernabéu, who fired his players with some bitterness because they were left to owe in the final quota.

Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes formed the trident of attack and were the two Brazilians who scored for the triumph of the Spaniards, who have a perfect pace in this Champions League after three days and very soon they could secure the ticket to the Round of 16.

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar, this was the match

Settled in an “easy” group with Celtic and RB Leipzig, whom he previously beaten, in addition to the Ukrainians from Donetsk, Madrid could score -at least- five goals this Wednesday, but Benzema is still not in goalscoring mode after the injury he recently suffered, plus other failures by Fede Valverde and the night’s scorers.

Rodrygo opened the scoring just at 13′ with a right hand in the crescent that bent the hand of the goalkeeper Trubin, who could have done a little more to avoid the first, but later he would “revenge his salary” with a series of important saves to avoid ending up thrashed.

White rule was absolute. Vinicius even made a move “a la Ronaldinho” with the nickname Elástica that almost ended in a great goal. the same brazilian he put the second at minute 28 after a collective play defined with a right hand at pleasure in front of the frame.

It smelled like a goleada in the Bernabéu, but the lack of forcefulness was evident. Karim tried it at 32′ with a volley and went wide. He had Vinicius a minute later and Trubin saved him. The locals continued and at 34′, David Alaba left it to Benzema, who again failed to score.

So many failures cost the Merengues a goal against. Bogdan Mykhaylichenko put a ball into the area that Oleksandr Zubkov turned on the scissors to make it 2-1 at 39′generating a few whistles from the podium of the still-remodeling White House.

In the complement, the clearest of the visit was jersey number 10, Mudryk, who made Dani Carvajal look like a “snail” due to his speed, but wanted to make one more cut instead of shooting and Ferland Mendy stole the option. From then on, everything was from Real Madrid in possession and mistakes against the goal, including a shot at the post by Marco Asensio.

Goals of Real Madrid 2-1 Shakhtar / VIDEO

