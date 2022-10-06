Rayados would charge for a Chivas footballer

They already searched for him unsuccessfully in the summer, but the scratched maintain interest in a soccer player from the Chivas which is to the taste of the technician Victor Manuel Vucetichso they analyze their signing for this next transfer market.

Is about Edward Torresa 22-year-old midfielder who drew a lot of attention from the “King Midas” during his previous stage in Guadalajara. And that according to several Monterrey media reports, it is found as one of the options to reinforce the Monterey for the next tournament.

Something that does not sound unreasonable, since it is also speculated that the Argentine midfielder Matthias Kranevitter can leave the “Gang” before the intention of the River Plate for making use of their services. With this, there would be a gap in the midfield that could be covered by a young Mexican.

Also, Lolo Torres has had very little involvement with the Chivas in this Apertura 2022, with just 7 games played, but only 2 of them as a starter and a total of 155 minutes on the pitch during the regular phase. In fact, with Richard Chain As coach of the Flock, the rojiblanco youth squad has lost the prominence he gained when he was Vucetich on the bench or later Marcelo Michel Leano. Instead, the strategist of the Guadalajara team has preferred to use elements such as Sergio Flores And till Fernando “The Bear” Gonzalez.

Torres would go to Rayados and does Erick Aguirre arrive at Chivas?

For the same reason, some reports indicate that the Guadalajara board would seek an exchange to release the midfielder to Monterey. And among the names that are handled the most is that of Erik Aguirre.

However, for now there is nothing official. Also in the scratched they will have to wait for the arrival of their new sports president, since at the end of this contest Duilio Davino and this could change the transfer policy in the Monterrey club.

Meanwhile, the “Gang” will fight to transcend in the Liguilla of this tournament, in which they arrive with great expectations to finish second in the table. His rival for the quarterfinals will come out this weekend, after the playoff phase.