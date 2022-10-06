Raúl Gutiérrez gets into trouble for his statements about the Mexican team

Raúl Gutiérrez went through the microphones of WDeportes on Monday night and his statements generated an echo that continues to resonate to this day. The Cruz Azul strategist pulled irony with a phrase that has been taken out of context and that has forced ‘Potro’ himself to have to clarify.

“It’s easier for Cruz Azul to be champion than for Mexico to reach the 5th game, and I’m telling you because today we’re working on it. Wait for the rest until I arrive (to the national team)”expressed the cement helmsman hours after Liga MX published the schedules for the dispute of the reclassification duels.

As soon as he spoke the words, from different media and social networks they began to talk about a possible candidacy of El Potro to the TRI. In addition, it was also said that the Cruz Azul coach made fun of the team led by Gerardo Martino and the performance that the locals would have in the World Cup in Qatar.

“You need to put a (hahaha) because I said it laughing as a joke… Greetings.”, wrote the coach on his social networks to the publication of WDeportes. However, the subject continued to be discussed and the Cruz Azul technician had to clarify again that it was an irony without any intention. “I said it as a joke!!!!”repeated hours later.

Will El Potro continue at Cruz Azul?

If there is something true in these for Cruz Azul, it is Gutiérrez’s intention to continue leading the team. However, and according to information published by the column El Francotirador, of the Récord newspaper, in its today’s edition, It is that the leadership of the institution is still not clear about the permanence of the technician in the position for the Clausura 2023.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Vamos Azul allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!