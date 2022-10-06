Quico’s chilling amulet that predicted the death of his companions

Quico predicted the death of his companions

October 06, 2022 11:51 a.m.

The program “El Chavo del 8” is undoubtedly one of the greatest phenomena of Mexican television, it became one of the favorite programs of families in Mexico and Latin America for a few decades, the success of Roberto Gómez’s program Bolaños is due to the great acceptance that his characters that made up the series had, because that touch that characterized them remained in everyone’s memory.

Despite the years that have passed since the program stopped broadcasting in our country, the iconic program “El Chavo del 8” continues to be a topic of conversation, since countless controversies have been speculated about the mysteries about the program and its his characters, such as Quico, where a strange theory states that the actor Carlos Villagrán had a medallion that marked the order of death of his companions.

It is a mysterious and chilling necklace in the shape of a sphere with a skull surrounded by the initials of RARMERF, supposedly they were the initials of the other actors of the program and each letter was the order in which they were going to die, some believed the theory to be true since the first lera corresponds to R by Ramón Valdés and the second A by Angelines Fernández, however, everything changed when the order was broken and the next to lose his life was the actor Rubén Aguirre.

Quico’s necklace with the initials of his friends

The meaning of RARMERF

There are many versions about the meaning of RARMERF, one of the theories said that they corresponded to the names of the characters and that the order was the following: Ramón Valdés, Angelines Fernández, Roberto Gómez Bolaños, María Antonieta de las Nieves, Édgar Vivar, Rubén Aguirre and Florinda Meza however, the actor Carlos Villagrán “Quico” denied all the theories and said that the image had been modified by adding letters that do not correspond to his necklace.