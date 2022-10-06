Prominent Cuban basketball player died of complications after surgery – SwingCompleto

By Yasel Porto

The sudden death of the outstanding Cuban basketball player Leydis Oquendo has surprised and shocked family, friends and those who remain linked to this sport on the Island.

The 40-year-old from Camagüey died when she was still active, after her participation in the professional league of that Central American country. This was confirmed by the sports site of the Cuban newspaper Juventud Rebelde.

Oquendo had been part of the Cuban team (he was in the 2006 and 2014 World Cups) and had been the highest accumulator of points in the circuit of the small country. She had also had excellent results in the Argentine and Dominican Republic leagues.

Its performance with the team from San Salvador confirmed her as one of the undisputed stars of this competition.

According to the specialist in the “burst sport” Lázaro Sierra Betanzos, Oquendo had been operated on for a fibroma in El Salvador. But the postoperative process brought multiple complications for the athlete from Camagüey. Lázaro, a native of the same municipality as her, Florida, had direct contact with Leydis’s husband.

The well-known trainer Rainel Panfet confirmed to us that the fibroma was the origin of the unpleasant outcome for the beloved athlete. The definitive cause was a postoperative pulmonary thrombosis.

Echoes of the news were immediately seen, and one of the most heartfelt publications was that of his former teammate and friend Marlene Cepeda.

“That’s how I’m going to remember you my black girl I still don’t believe this news because so young and so soon, we are not prepared for such a hard blow I still remember when you hugged me crying when we lost that basketball center medal when we spent hours talking trying to fix the world , sometimes life gives us these blows so hard that we finish realizing that being alive is a privilege that every day that we have the opportunity to give that hug to that loved one, let’s not hesitate, gentlemen, because tomorrow may be too late. Damn Leydis, my black never imagined that I would never see you again, but wherever she wants you to be, always remember what you told me, baby, being strong is the only option left to us. So go ahead my baby that hurt enough behind, I love you my black, may God welcome you in her mantle ».

Reach your loved ones, friends and family of Cuban basketball the deepest condolences on a personal level and that of the Complete Swing team. Rest in peace Leidy.