Premier League: Luis Díaz acknowledges that Liverpool was ‘shattered’ by Mané’s departure | Colombians Abroad

Luis Díaz and Darwin Núñez share more than the language, the condition of Latinos and newcomers to a team as oiled as Liverpool: they are innocently honest.

First it was the Uruguayan who recognized that he did not understand anything in Jürgen Klopp’s talks and now it is the Colombian who accepts the tremendous impact that Sadio Mané’s departure meant, an absence that, according to analysts in the Premier League, they explain in to a large extent the serious crisis of results that the ‘reds’ are dragging at this start of the season.

“The team was destroyed,” he told ESPN Brazil. It is a pure act of honesty and also an obvious reality, since it is clear that a man with 2 goals per season and as many assists would be missed the following season.

But what the Colombian did not calculate is that this, indirectly, could speak ill of those who stayed, including himself, and of his real capacity to make it possible to continue living without the Senegalese with the same success. Not to mention that he justifies criticizing Klopp for failing to make Nunez, the presumed €65m replacement, make a difference.

“He is a player that will be needed in any team. He went to a big club and is working to achieve his goals and we are aware of the great group we have here, we are working hard every day to improve. Everyone is here to help and that shows in the games”, tried to repair the guajiro.

Now, as he said, they only have to “win, win and win. Work with more confidence. And not just win, play well. And be satisfied that you gave everything in every game.”

That without mané it was going to be difficult, the entire Premier League knew. But acknowledging it may not be politically correct in the midst of a crisis of results. In any case, with so many footballers who seem to recite a script every time they stand in front of a microphone, it is refreshing to see Díaz and Núñez saying what is happening without further ado. Hopefully the ‘sincericide’ does not represent a mess…