Police capture six people for robbery at the Orioles baseball academy in Boca Chica

The National Police reported that six men were arrested in relation to a theft of sports equipment perpetrated early Monday morning in the academy of major league baseball team, Baltimore Orioleslocated in the Boca Chica municipality, Santo Domingo province.

Through a press release, the authorities reported that They managed to recover “a large part of the props stolen from the aforementioned academy.” This prop is in the possession of two stores dedicated to the commercialization of this type of merchandise, a baseball coach and three resellers.

In the investigative process they have already been recovered “hundreds of balls, gloves, bats and catching equipment, among other items.”

The Police specified that the detainees are in the power of the Public Ministry, for the corresponding purposes and to comply with the protocols of the place, including the individualization of each person’s participation in the case.

The institution of order reported that it activates the location of the other people, without specifying the number, who would also be involved in the robbery and who are pointed out by those responsible to penetrate the aforementioned facilities, which make up a gang that is dedicated to these and other criminal actions.