Piqué: Shakira publishes “it was not your fault”, an enigmatic message on networks – International Soccer – Sports

The separation of Gerard Piqué and Shakira is still news.

With each passing day, the ‘paparazzi’ reveal new details of both the before, the now and even the after in the relationship between the Barcelona Football Club player and the singer from Barranquilla.

This week, after Ozuna’s mention of the separation of Shakira and Piqué in his new song ‘I think of you’ became known, the artist herself surprised all her followers with an enigmatic message:

“It wasn’t your fault…”

Both celebrities had a relationship of 12 years and two children. Photo: Instagram: @shakira / @3gerardpique

Through her Twitter account, Shakira shared a short video with a cinematographic style in which a message is written:



“It wasn’t your fault.”

Although some fans of the singer have related the phrase to Piqué, many others say that it is part of the chorus of ‘Monotonía’, the single with which Shakira would reappear after a few months of musical inactivity.

In any case, so far, none of this information has been confirmed.

