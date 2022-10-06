Entertainment

Piqué: Clara Chía claims the same treatment as Shakira – International Soccer – Sports

Pique and Shakira

Piqué and Shakira watch a Nadal match in 2019.

Piqué and Shakira watch a Nadal match in 2019.

The Barcelona footballer continues to be controversial in controversy.

Gerard Piqué He doesn’t have a second of peace. On his match days, he receives rough treatment from visiting fans. And on his days off, he is under the lens of the paparazzi, who follow his footsteps wherever he goes, especially if he is accompanied.

Well, in one of his last public appearances with his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chiaa new controversy was generated that is the subject of different entertainment media.

Clara’s complaint against Piqué

Shakira, Pique and Clara Chia

Shakira, Pique and Clara Chia

The information indicates that after his recent trip to Pariswhere the couple was seen in public, there was a slight altercation.

It was when the couple returned to Spain and found themselves at the airport with a group of journalists who were following their trail. Piqué, when approached, preferred silence and walked away, leaving Clara Chía there.

The present media indicate that the woman, obfuscated, complained to the soccer player for evading the situation and leaving her exposed to the paparazzi, demanding the same treatment that he had at the time with Shakira, when it was about evading the press. .

