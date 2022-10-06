Piqué: Clara Chía claims the same treatment as Shakira – International Soccer – Sports
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
PiquÃ© and Shakira watch a Nadal match in 2019.
Piqué and Shakira watch a Nadal match in 2019.
The Barcelona footballer continues to be controversial in controversy.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 05, 2022, 08:24 AM
Gerard Piqué He doesn’t have a second of peace. On his match days, he receives rough treatment from visiting fans. And on his days off, he is under the lens of the paparazzi, who follow his footsteps wherever he goes, especially if he is accompanied.
Well, in one of his last public appearances with his new girlfriend, the young Clara Chiaa new controversy was generated that is the subject of different entertainment media.
Clara’s complaint against Piqué
The information indicates that after his recent trip to Pariswhere the couple was seen in public, there was a slight altercation.
It was when the couple returned to Spain and found themselves at the airport with a group of journalists who were following their trail. Piqué, when approached, preferred silence and walked away, leaving Clara Chía there.
The present media indicate that the woman, obfuscated, complained to the soccer player for evading the situation and leaving her exposed to the paparazzi, demanding the same treatment that he had at the time with Shakira, when it was about evading the press. .
SPORTS
more sports news
October 05, 2022, 08:24 AM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.