Pep Guardiola denies that Haaland has a clause to go to Real Madrid

The Spanish Pep Guardiola, coach of the Manchester Citydenied that Erling Haland have a clause to facilitate their exit to the real Madrid in the future.

Haland, who scored two goals in the 5-0 victory of the City about him Copenhagen on the Champions Leaguesigned this summer for the Manchester Citybut various media ensure that the Norwegian’s contract contains a clause to go to real Madrid for less money than the rest of the clubs in two years.

“It’s not true,” he said Guardiola at a press conference. “It doesn’t have a clause for the real Madrid Not for other clubs. It’s not true and that’s all I’m going to say. We can’t control the rumors or what people say.”

On Haaland, who has scored 19 goals in 12 games in a Manchester City shirt, Guardiola He assured that he has adapted “very well” to the team and that he feels that he is “very happy” here.

Haaland scored twice in City’s 5–0 victory over Copenhagen in the Champions League. Getty Images

“We will try, as with everyone who wants to stay, to make him happy. That is the most important thing. In the end, nobody knows what happens in the future. What matters is that he has landed here on his feet, he is happy and everyone loves him,” he explained. Guardiola.