News

Pablo Lyle: who is the Mexican actor and why his murder trial in Miami has sparked so much interest

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

paul lyle

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Pablo Lyle in an image from 2019.

Pablo Lyle’s career was in full swing. He was the handsome boy of Mexican soap operas, the “new heartthrob.”

But everything was cut short one day in March 2019, when during a traffic altercation in the city of Miami, Florida, he punched Juan Ricardo Hernández, a man of Cuban origin who died days later due to trauma to the head.

This Tuesday a Miami jury found Lyle guilty of manslaughter for the death of the 63-year-old man. The jury did not believe that he acted in self-defense because he feared for the welfare of his family, as the defense alleged.

The 35-year-old actor could face up to 15 years in prison.

Source link

Photo of CodeList CodeList2 mins ago
0 0 3 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

They would have taken 16 of the people who were shipwrecked in the boat that left Cabrera to Miami

2 days ago

These are the 1 dollar bills that can be sold for more than US$ 30,000

1 day ago

Emergency Declared in Florida Counties Due to Tropical Depression 9 – NBC 7 South Florida

2 weeks ago

How many people died in Florida during Hurricane Ian?

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button