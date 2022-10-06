Ozuna in Santo Domingo reveals other dreams: “I need to see my children grow up” and “connect more with God”

Santo Domingo. DR

Ozuna, who is in Santo Domingo promoting his new album “Ozutochi”, has had notable musical success since its inception in 2016, but he still has dreams to fulfill and not exactly related to music.

Among the wish list of the “Bear” is to see his children fulfilled as good men and women and, personally, to seek more from God.

“I still have to see my children grow up, it is one of my dreams, that they get married and have their life, connect more with God, serve God more and take this message to the world”, confessed the winner of four Guinness records.

After revealing the dreams he wants to fulfill, Ozuna commented that at the moment he is not planning to retire from music, although for him, “an artist never retires.”

“Those of us who are creative in music say that we are going to retire is very difficult, because if it is not us, it is a new artist, we are always going to produce or compose for other artists,” he clarified in the interview while emphasizing that he also has an inclination towards the cinema.

Juan Carlos Ozuna Rosado, his real name, set foot on Dominican soil after a few months in which “El Oso”, as he is also known, decided to spend the winter to take some time off with his family.

In an interview offered to Listín Diario, the interpreter of “Corazón de seda” revealed how he spends his time when his fans do not feel he is active in the artistic world.

“We’re human, I usually take a while, I have two beautiful children, Sofia and Jacob, that I have to dedicate time to it, my home, heat my little house, play basketball, I like to play basketball, I like the sport of motorboats… I like so many things that have nothing to do with music that I also dedicate that little time to myself, because I feel that if we stay there connected, glued to the fact that we always want to compete, music and music”, said the urban man.

He added that human beings “never go back to being 20 or 30 years old.” For “El Negrito Ojos Claros”, as his public calls him, we have to maintain a firm time within who we are, thus dedicating time to family and friends.

“It’s about taking a break to restart and then come back and attack with music,” said the reggaeton player.

+ New album

Although the Dominican Republic is used to receiving visits from the singer, it is precisely a break from his break that brings Ozuna to Quisqueya.

“I’m here for my new album ‘Ozutochi,'” the Puerto Rican began.

The record proposal is made up of 18 songs under a concept described by him as “perfectly different”, except that the essence of his career remains.

In this new set of musical pieces, the interpreter of “Tu foto” expressed that he took the liberty of mixing many musical rhythms, with the aim of making it something “danceable”.

The album includes collaborations with Dominican colleagues like Omega, El Cherry and Tokischa.

Also, there are musical themes made with Danny Ocean, Pedro Capo and other artists that bring that Latin flavor to the album.

“My idea when making this album was to go out to dance, to enjoy, but always identify ourselves as the good Latinos that we are,” explained Ozuna.

Starting this Friday, October 7, “Ozutochi” will be available on all digital platforms.