Óscar de la Hoya: From a $518,000 Lamborghini to this…

The Mexican turned on the networks aboard his exclusive Lambo. A car that shone and caused a sensation among its fans for its incredible performance. However, the Golden Boy caused a stir along with another of his acquisitions that not everyone knew about. We show you…

October 05, 2022 7:42 p.m.

Oscar de la hoya He is one of the great references of boxing. Thanks to his incredible career and his successful businesses, the Mexican has the pleasure of showing off great luxuries on his social networks. It is estimated that the Golden Boy currently has a fortune of around 200,000,000 dollars. A more than promising figure, which is reflected in his enviable garage.

His luxurious Lamborghini Aventador SVJ was on everyone’s lips. A sports car that was personalized by the team of West Coast Customs. A design that made us freak out on more than one occasion, and with which the former boxer tempts his fans on the road. This car has a V12 engine and gives off a power of 770 CV. A vehicle valued at about $518,000.

However, another model from his collection shone and caused a sensation among his fans. A spectacular off-roader, one of the most acclaimed by celebrities, which also has an exclusive place in the Golden Boy garage. This is your beautiful Mercedes Benz G Wagon. A truck that is all the rage and its elegant design makes the difference.

Secondly, It has a V8 engine and reaches a maximum power of 422 CV. By many it is considered as one of the best SUVs on the market, and is not for less. The truck was jointly developed by the German company Mercedes-Benz, together with the Austrian company Steyr-Daimler-Puch (now Magna Steyr) and manufactured since 1978. Its estimated market value is around $310,000.

The Mexican proved to be a great lover of engines. His garage is a true reflection of his preference for modern and powerful cars. De la Hoya, he does not hesitate to allocate a good millionaire in his precious machines. Without a doubt, the Golden Boy enjoys being behind the wheel of these copies and on many occasions, he wears them together with his current partner, Holly Sonders. And what did you think of this acquisition of the legendary boxer?

Photo gallery of cars by Óscar de la Hoya:

Oscar de la Hoya’s Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Reference model Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

+ Oscar de la Hoya custom Lamborghini video: