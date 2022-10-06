Orlegi’s bet! Benjamín Mora will be the new DT of the AtlasMediotiempo

The road to reconstruction Atlas has begun and after the departure of Diego Cocca they are approaching to make the decision of who will be the new technical director of the red and blackand there is already a chosen one to take charge.

This is Benjamín Mora, who has shone in recent years in the league of Malaysiawhere it has established itself as multi-champion, earning nine trophies so far. It’s known that already reached an arrangement with the Guadalajara directive.

Blackberry Mendivil43 years old and originally from the Mexico Cityhas won four league titles, four cups and a Super Cup with the Johor Darul Ta’zim F.C.successes that made Grupo Orlegi notice him as the successor of a Diego Coca who gave a bi-championship to the foxes.

“Leaving my home, Mexico and my roots to be able to look for an opportunity abroad and so far from where I am it has not been easyfor everything it means to get involved in a different culture, a different way of living, customs and habits that are completely atypical of what I’m used to,” he told halftime in 2019.

Benjamin Mora began his walk on the bench as a technical assistant for clubs in minor divisions such as Xolos from Tijuana, QueretaroAtletico Chiapas, atlantean, Gold of Sinaloa and Tapachula Coffee Growers.

Later he emigrated to Asia to take the reins of Johor Darul Ta’zim F.C. where he has reaped his greatest achievements. The directed 148 matches with 102 wins; with Johor he won 4 Leagues, 4 Charity Cups, a Malaysian Cup and put the team in the knockout round of the Asian Champions League.

After six years in Malaysia He’s close to getting his first shot at MX League for him Closure 2023winning the game over characters of the stature of Andres Lillini, Robert Dante Siboldi, Jorge Almiron Y Nicholas Larcamonwho have also been surveyed.

This Thursday it will be announced by Joseph RiestraPresident of Atlas.

curious background

And if that was not enough, Benjamin Mora he also has on his resume a participation in the reality show ‘big brother‘, where he was competing in the third season, issued in 2005.

When he was inside the ‘most famous house in mexico‘ bragged as a wrestling promoter. Unfortunately for his cause, he could not win the victory, being the tenth eliminated.

