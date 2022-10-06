Not only with Andrés García the brides are exchanged, Luis Miguel also did it with his father

Andres Garcia and Luis Miguel

October 04, 2022 8:45 p.m.

That Andrés García was a Latin lover of his time is no secret to anyone, since the actor has confessed that one of his weaknesses was women, and it is estimated that he was with more than a thousand. Just as he also considers Luis Miguel a heartthrob.

And although his number of romances is less than that of the octogenarian actor, he is not exempt from scandals and shady situations. Andrés García confessed that between LuisMi and him there was a relationship of friendship and affection, almost like father and son, he also recognized that they never fought over a woman and on the contrary they “exchanged girlfriends”

She brings you the best deals for you. Black & Decker blender at only 609 pesos. Order it here https://amzn.to/3CtI3U3

More celebrity news:

HE DID THE WORST THING TO VICTORIA RUFFO, BUT LIFE CHARGED HER AND NOW NO ONE REMEMBER HER

HE BROKEN DANIELA ROMO’S HEART, AND NOW SHE IS IN THE HOSPITAL WAITING FOR SURGERY

But one of the darkest secrets between the real father of Luis Miguel and him would be precisely a woman who was a lover of both at the same time. This is the vedete Abril Campillo, who assured that she had an affair with the interpreter of “La Incondicional” in the 1980s.

Luis Miguel and his father shared that love

“To be able to enter with Luis Miguel, to be able to arrive at the time of the father, you had to go through the customs of the father because he did not allow. I went there to help and because I really loved Luis Miguel, but you had to go through customs for the father because otherwise he would not let you get there, that easy, “revealed the actress, and also said that her relationship with the Sun came to its end due to the intervention of Luisito Rey when he realized that she was “getting too involved with her son”.