North Korea maintains the escalation of tension with two new missiles in “retaliation” for the US and South Korean exercises | International

The war exercises continue in Asia, raising the already heated temperature a few degrees more. North Korea launched two new ballistic missiles on Thursday, adding to Tuesday’s rocket, a powerful projectile that flew over Japan and forced Tokyo authorities to ask some citizens to take refuge. Pyongyang has assured that its recent weapons tests are “retaliatory measures” in the face of the military exercises deployed in the area by the United States and South Korea, which it accuses of raising military tension in the area.

The missiles with which the communist regime in the North has threatened this Thursday are short-range projectiles, less powerful than the launch on Tuesday, according to Seoul. One of them traveled a distance of 350 kilometers at a maximum height of 80 kilometers and the other flew about 800 kilometers with a height of 60 kilometers, before falling into the waters of the Sea of ​​​​Japan, according to the South Korean news agency Yonhap. The previous one, in addition to causing evacuation orders in Japan, set a distance record in the history of the North Korean arsenal: it traveled some 4,500 kilometers with a maximum height of close to 1,000 kilometers.

The country commanded with an iron fist by the supreme leader Kim Jong-un has multiplied its missile tests this year: it has launched nearly 40 rockets, including the largest intercontinental projectile, known as “the monster”, in March ―although both the United States United as South Korea consider that launch was a failure. Sources from the Government of Seoul and Washington quoted by Reuters assure that the North could be preparing to carry out a new atomic test. The last one dates back to 2017. In less than two weeks, the Kim Jong-un regime has launched six projectiles.

North Korea has stated through a brief statement from its Foreign Ministry that with the tests it intends to respond to the joint maneuvers of the southern neighbor and the United States around the peninsula, and to return to the waters of the area. of the US aircraft carrier ronald reagan.

The United States ship, back in the region, also participated this Thursday in a new naval war simulation together with Japanese and South Korean destroyers, with the aim of detecting and intercepting possible missiles. On Wednesday, South Korean and US troops fired four short-range projectiles in response to a powerful launch from North Korean territory the day before.

The arms frenzy of the day has also been shaken, with the flight of eight fighters and four bombers under the orders of Pyongyang, which have carried out a coordinated air exercise, apparently using live fire, north of the border between both countries. , as reported by the South Korean General Staff. In response, the South Korean Air Force has immediately deployed 30 fighters.

Join EL PAÍS to follow all the news and read without limits. subscribe

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol have held a 25-minute call to assess the situation. “Japan and South Korea jointly recognize the serious challenge this poses to the peace and security of our country, our region and the world community, and strongly condemn it,” Kishida said after the conversation. “We have not discussed the possibility of a nuclear test, but we will remain vigilant against further provocations from North Korea.”

Division at the UN

Meanwhile, from Tokyo, the Japanese Executive sees how the fracture in the United Nations Security Council removes the possibility of a condemnation of Pyongyang’s actions. “It is unfortunate that the Council cannot act in the face of these provocative acts,” the deputy government spokesman, Seiji Kihara, said in an appearance. “We will continue to cooperate with the international community so that North Korea fulfills all the obligations of the Council resolutions.” Kihara has called on the UN body to “assume its responsibility and role in maintaining peace and security.”

The Security Council met on Wednesday to discuss the recent increase in missile launches by the North Korean regime. But the meeting broke down, showing the growing fracture of the debate within the body, with Russia and China – permanent members with the right to veto – insisting that the exercises led by the United States in the region had provoked a reaction from North Korea.

The debate abruptly stalled as early as May this year, when Beijing and Moscow vetoed a Washington-led initiative to impose more UN sanctions on North Korea over its new missile launches, publicly splitting the UN body over first time since it began punishing Pyongyang in 2006.

Follow all the international information in Facebook Y Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.