North Korea launches a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea launched a new ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan, also known as the East Sea, on Wednesday in response to the deployment of the US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier US Ronald Reagan.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff has reported that, at the moment, they are analyzing specifications of the projectile launched by Pyongyang, such as its range, altitude and speed, according to the Yonhap news agency.

The aircraft carrier to which North Korea refers left South Korean waters last week after participating in a joint exercise between Seoul and Washington from September 26-29.

This new launch by the northern neighbor also coincides with a meeting in the UN Security Council in which no text of condemnation against Pyongyang is expected due to the lack of consensus among the member states, according to DPA.

The Armed Forces of South Korea and the United States jointly launched four ballistic missiles into the Sea of ​​Japan on Tuesday in response to the missile that North Korea launched on Tuesday over Japanese territory.

The North Korean Army previously launched a ballistic missile that fell into the Pacific Ocean, flying over part of the territory of the Japanese country, an event that had not occurred since 2017. The Japanese Government issued a notice to evacuate the population of the prefectures from Hokkaido and Aomori, in the north of the country.

