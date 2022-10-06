“My vertebrae couldn’t take it anymore and asked for reinforcement”: Miguel Bosé undergoes emergency surgery in Mexico and must rest for three months | People | Entertainment

Miguel Bosé presented serious health problems in Mexico, the country where he lives, for which he had to go through the operating room to treat a “severe disc herniation”, which leaves him resting for several months and away from his work commitments.

The Spanish singer would be forced to cancel his trip to Madrid for the launch of his book, “Secret Stories of My Best Songs”, scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, Hola wrote.

“I can already confirm after many medical tests that I am having cancer”: Miguel Bosé’s ex-partner, Nacho Palau announces that he was diagnosed with lung cancer but that he feels “willing to live”

Miguel Bosé hospitalized after operation in Mexico

Bosé was in charge of giving the news through his Instagram, assuring that he will not be able to keep the agenda that he had scheduled. It is presumed that the interpreter will undergo a rest of not less than three months.

“I will shortly be operated on for a severe herniated disc. The crushed vertebrae in my car accident twenty-something years ago couldn’t take it anymore and have called for bracing. For this reason, my promotional tasks, those of the new book, as well as those of the “Bosé” series, are postponed,” the singer wrote.

The book “Secret Stories of My Best Songs” deals with some of his most personal projects, as he told in different interviews, since it “reveals the hidden enigmas” in songs like “Don diablo”, “Amante bandido”, “Nena”, “Bamboo” or “Morena mia”.

During the promotion, the artist revealed that the book contains unpublished photographs and recovers old album covers from his discography.

The singer, once again, is interested in the publishing world. Just a year ago, Bosé premiered “El Hijo del Capitán Trueno”, a work with texts that collect his memories.

About the artist, the last time he was seen in Spain was in July, when he was captured in a greengrocer in Madrid with one of his children. However, the international press assures that he was in his native country in August, when his ex-partner, Nacho Palau, gave him the news that he was suffering from cancer.

Miguel Bosé, 66, has four children with Palau, all through surrogacy. The singer had a relationship with the sculptor since 1992 and after 26 years of dating, they separated and Palau sued him for child support and custody. (AND)

