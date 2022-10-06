Motagua and Olimpia signed a brave draw and the Concacaf League finalist will be known on Tuesday

The first round between Motagua and Olimpia was indebted to the goalless draw in the fight for the ticket to the final of the 2022 Concacaf League. The finalist of the capital derby will be known on Tuesday with the return game.

The atmosphere invited what would be a great game between the catracho clubs, however the best actions occurred in the second half. Just starting the match it was Eddie Hernández who was in charge of sending a missile from outside the area and Edrick Menjívar was attentive to control the ball in two halves. With the passing of the minutes the classic did not have an owner.

Both teams engaged in a fierce fight for control of the party. This caused the duel to lose emotions. Michaell Chirinos appeared until the 23rd minute, he was in charge of entering the rival zone and the goalkeeper Jonathan Rougier stopped without problems.

When the first minute of discount was played, the local club almost shouted a goal at the Chelato Uclés National Stadium, after an occasion on the left, Marcelo Santos finally finished off from the right, Edrick Menjívar managed to deflect it and the ball crashed on the vertical.

The chip changed for both teams in the complementary part and they put spice on the grass. Boniek García tried it from long distance, but the ball was deflected.

Precisely at minute 53, Rougier’s show began under the three posts, José Mario Pinto slipped between Santos and Castellanos to shoot at the goal where the Argentine avoided scoring.

Three minutes later, after a cross from Chirinos, Jerry Bengtson headed in where Rougier deflected the ball and crashed into the horizontal. Two actions in a row that woke up the Blue Cyclone.

In a round trip in the last quarter of an hour, the capital’s classic had the vertigo for this kind of game. Marcelo Santos released a flash towards the nets and brilliant Edrick Menjívar took the ball, it burned his hands.

The Lion ended up insisting on the Blues’ cabin and Rougier was solid. A wall. Guatemalan referee Mario Escobar blew the whistle, Motagua and Olimpia left the key open.

In the second leg, if there is a scoreless tie in 90 minutes, there will be penalties, but if it ends even with goals, the Blue Cyclone will advance by visiting score. The winner will play the grand final.

-DATA SHEET:

0 – MOTAGUA: 19. Jonathan Rougier, 12. Raúl Marcelo Santos, 2. Denil Maldonado, 3. Carlos Meléndez, 32. Jonathan Núñez (8. Walter Martínez, min.62), 18. Diego Rodríguez (10. Mauro Ortiz, min.62) , 23. Juan Ángel Delgado, 16. Héctor Castellanos, 17. Wesly Decas, 7. Ivan López (21. Roberto Moreira, min.78) and 9. Eddie Hernández (11. Ángel Tejeda, min.78).

Coach: Hernan Medina.

Yellow: Marco Santos (90).

0 – OLYMPIA: 1. Edrick Menjívar, 2. Maylor Núñez, 4. José García, 6. Brayan Beckeles, 31. Carlos Sánchez, 33. Michaell Chirinos, 14. Boniek García (23. Jorge Álvarez, min.63), 29. Germán Mejía, 21. José Mario Pinto (10. Yan Maciel, min.63), 13. Brayan Moya (12. Gabriel Araújo, min.88) and 27. Jerry Bengtson (9. Jorge Benguché, min.71).

Coach: Peter Troglio.

Yellow: Jerry Bengtson (67), Yan Maciel (68) and Boniek Garcia (90).

REFEREE: Mario Escobar (GUA).