Molotov: The rockers go to blows with Les Miserables on stage (VIDEO)

Members of the Chilean band The Miserables and the Mexican group Molotov They clashed during a concert in Coquimbo, Chile last Monday.

According to the version of some users, an argument unleashed the anger of the singers and led them to blows. The moment was captured by the band’s followers who uploaded the video to networks.

The conflict would start during the performance of The Miserablesbecause the Mexicans would have gotten on stage and interrupted the presentation.

In the material of just a few minutes, it is observed that a man knocks down the instruments that make up a battery when, suddenly, another person arrives and throws him to the floor. After this, a group of people, including security, approaches the place. In the midst of the uproar the public began to chant the name of the Chileans.

Here we reproduce in full the statement that Claudio Garcia, vocalist of the emblematic Chilean band, made on his Instagram account: “Thank you Peñuelas for all the love. Point aside the Molotov gang, pushy nasty guys and thugs

[2/5] pic.twitter.com/TgXduqFNPj – CSLtv (@coquimbo_sltv)

October 3, 2022





The conflict was not only in the presentation, because Claudia Garcia, vocalist of The Miserables, denounced through Instagram that the responsibility had been of the Mexicans and took the opportunity to thank his followers. “Thank you Peñuelas for all the love. A separate point is the Molotov gang. Unpleasant, arrogant and thugs who have been webing us all the time since yesterday (Monday) in Concepción,” he wrote.

The artist added: “You can’t call yourself a professional if you show up three hours late to test sound and even more drunk. Not less if you are already around 60 years old, right? We have played with great bands. Ska-P, La Polla Records, the cadillacs, attack 77… and much more and nobody ever went up to their thugs to turn off our equipment and take us off the stage”.

The singer also explained that the Mexicans told them: “We are Molotovwe are the headliners”, a situation that did not seem to him and ended with: “Please, shit band …, your musicians and your team of thugs.” Until this Wednesday Molotov has not given any public statement on the matter.

vs.

Read Also