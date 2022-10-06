Sports

Miguel Angel Borja: double for River against Estudiantes, Argentine league – International Soccer – Sports

Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 2 minutes read

close


close

Miguel Angel Borgia

Miguel Angel Borgia

Photo:

Twitter: @RiverPlate

Miguel Angel Borgia

The Colombian attacker scored in the match against Estudiantes de La Plata.

River Plate is looking for a victory against Estudiantes de La Plata that will ensure qualification for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, via the annual table. and the Colombians Miguel Angel Borgia Y Juan Fernando Quintero They are giving a huge hand, this Wednesday.

Borja met again with the goal and contributed the first two goals for the victory against Estudiantes de La Plata, in the game that River won 5-0.

The first, after 25 minutes, was scored after a clearance by Nicolás de la Cruz and with the help of a gross error by goalkeeper Jerónimo Pourtau.

Three minutes later, Juan Fernando Quintero left Borja hand in hand with the goalkeeper and the man born in Tierralta defined with great category.

News in development.

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList1 min ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

Néstor Lorenzo’s scolding after the first half of Colombia against Mexico

1 week ago

Andrés Lillini went from unemployment to commentator the same dayMediotiempo

1 day ago

For the third time, Ramiro Funes Mori leaves the field injuredHalftime

3 days ago

Ronald Guzmán could play as a pitcher and batter in Lidom

7 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button