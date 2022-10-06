Miguel Angel Borja: double for River against Estudiantes, Argentine league – International Soccer – Sports
you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Miguel Angel Borgia
Twitter: @RiverPlate
Miguel Angel Borgia
The Colombian attacker scored in the match against Estudiantes de La Plata.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
October 05, 2022, 10:12 PM
River Plate is looking for a victory against Estudiantes de La Plata that will ensure qualification for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, via the annual table. and the Colombians Miguel Angel Borgia Y Juan Fernando Quintero They are giving a huge hand, this Wednesday.
Borja met again with the goal and contributed the first two goals for the victory against Estudiantes de La Plata, in the game that River won 5-0.
The first, after 25 minutes, was scored after a clearance by Nicolás de la Cruz and with the help of a gross error by goalkeeper Jerónimo Pourtau.
Three minutes later, Juan Fernando Quintero left Borja hand in hand with the goalkeeper and the man born in Tierralta defined with great category.
News in development.
SPORTS
October 05, 2022, 10:12 PM
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.