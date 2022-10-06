Miguel Angel Borja: double for River against Estudiantes, Argentine league – International Soccer – Sports

River Plate is looking for a victory against Estudiantes de La Plata that will ensure qualification for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, via the annual table. and the Colombians Miguel Angel Borgia Y Juan Fernando Quintero They are giving a huge hand, this Wednesday.

Borja met again with the goal and contributed the first two goals for the victory against Estudiantes de La Plata, in the game that River won 5-0.

The first, after 25 minutes, was scored after a clearance by Nicolás de la Cruz and with the help of a gross error by goalkeeper Jerónimo Pourtau.

Three minutes later, Juan Fernando Quintero left Borja hand in hand with the goalkeeper and the man born in Tierralta defined with great category.

News in development.

