Migration says the Vacacional de Haina is intervened

Santo Domingo, DR

The general director of Immigration, Venancio Alcántara, informed that there is an investigation in the Haina Vacation Center, to determine the existence of irregularities in the place, that works to welcome the undocumented, that Most of them are of Haitian nationality.

The official reported that the center was intervened several days ago, and warned that the people who are involved in actions of anomalies will be subjected to ordinary justice without contemplation, Regardless of your role or position.

“We have instructed a detailed investigation into alleged irregularities in the Haina Vacation Center and I want to make it very clear to the personnel who work there, if their involvement in these actions at odds with the law is determined, they will be drastically sanctioned as established by law,” Alcántara said. .

This response was issued after Listín Diario made a report denouncing the payment of tolls for the release of foreigners.

He indicated that whoever commits the release of an illegal foreigner for payment or collection of a “toll” violates Law 285-04, which is contemplated in the General Directorate of Migration (DGM) and commits a crime of corruption.

Venancio Alcántara reiterated that the agents of the institution are instructed to faithfully comply with the protocols of the place, in order to purge the undocumented to determine whether or not they should be retained by the authorities, which guarantees the preservation of the right of free transit and respect for human rights.

guaranteed that the The results of the investigations will be announced in due course.

“It will not allow mistreatment or discrimination against any migrant, regardless of the nationality in question, the Dominican government headed by President Luis Abinader, is and always will be respectful of fundamental rights,” argued Alcántara.