Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa confirm their courtship: “We would like to be parents together” | Famous

It was through an interview with Hello! Mexico, published this October 6, that the actors revealed some details of their courtship.

“I fell in love with her from the moment I met her. It was love at first sight ”, Novoa was honest about her feelings for the 34-year-old actress.

According to the media, Michelle and Matías met in August of last year, in the production of the movie “Doubly pregnant”.

“The best love story comes when you least expect it and you came to teach me true love,” he wrote.

Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa want to “be parents together”

One of the plans that Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa have, whose love relationship they affirm was consolidated last July, is “to be parents together”.

“When I saw her in her role as mom, I said to myself: ‘It’s her,'” confessed the 42-year-old actor, who will soon premiere the melodrama ‘Cabo’.

Novoa shared in November 2021 that he was separating from Isabella Castillo, with whom he was married for two years and fathered his son Axel, currently 11 years old.

For her part, in January 2021 Michelle revealed via Instagram that her courtship with Danilo Carrera was coming to an end, this because she wanted them to have a child, but he did not want to.

“We want different things. I want a family, children, and he too, but not right now, and we are the same age, 32 years old, “was part of what the actress explained.

In this regard, Danilo Carrera detailed:

“We want the same thing, but at this moment it is not happening and it is not that either wants to force the other. Michelle doesn’t want to force me to have children or get pregnant,” Carrera said.

Although Renaud and Danilo decided to give each other one more chance, in November of the same year they definitively ended their relationship, which they publicly confirmed in June 2019.

Rumors about the relationship between Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa

Since before Matías Novoa announced that he was separated from his wife, rumors began to circulate that he was already in a romantic relationship with Michelle Renaud.

“No, I don’t know why people are talking about that, it has nothing to do [Michelle]. This is a personal decision, mine and Isabella’s. There are no third parties, “she assured Televisa to clarify the situation.

Because after starting to film La Herencia, Michelle and Matías boasted on social networks that they were already great friends, doubts about a courtship between them arose again.