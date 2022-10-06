Michelle Renaud and Matías Novoa confirm romance: “we would like to be parents together”

Matías Novoa and Michelle Renaud confirm that they are in a relationship after friendship turned into love.

The relationship between the actors would have started since last July, as they themselves specified, although the rumors of the romance began since Matías separated from his wife, Isabella Castillo.

Matías and Michelle want to become parents and they are very much in love.

After the rumors of romance, Matias Novoa and Michelle Renaud confirmed their relationship this October 6 in a publication of national circulation.

There, both talked about their interest in being parents and growing old together, now that they gave love a chance after meeting in the movie ‘Doubly Pregnant’, “We would like to be parents together”they specified.

In addition, Michelle complemented her words in a publication on social networks where she wrote, “the best love story comes when you least expect it and you came to teach me true love… PS: After this beautiful cover… If we don’t grow old together, what a bear! i love you siamese” and added, “more in love, impossible”.

Let’s remember that Michelle already has a sonwhom he had with his ex-husband Joshua Alvaradojust as Matías already has a son with actress María José Magánso now their plans are to be parents together and even Michelle’s maternal side was the one that ended up conquering Matías, as he himself explained, “I fell in love with her from the moment I met her. It was love at first sight. And when I saw her in the role of her mother, I said to myself: ‘it’s her’ ”.

According to the famous couple, their relationship began in July of this year, turning into reality what was rumored so much between them, although it was also learned that she was trying to make her relationship work with Osvaldo Benavidez with whom we caught her showing her love in public after ending her relationship with Daniel Carrera.

On the other hand, a few days ago Matías confessed on the ‘Hoy’ program that his heart was healing and he was very happy now, after his death. separation of Isabella Castillo whom he married in 2019 after meeting in the recordings of the sixth season of ‘El Señor de los Cielos’.

After the news of the confirmed romance, celebrities such as Grettell Valdez, Bárbara de Regil, Karla Díaz, Jimena Pérez ‘La Choco’, Armando Torrea, Florencia de Saracho, Adrián Uribe, Daniel Elbittar, Gloria Aura, Julián Gil, among others, celebrated the love of the couple with messages that expressed how happy they are to see them together.