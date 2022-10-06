Mexico: a mayor and 17 more people are killed in a double shooting in the state of Guerrero

3 hours

image source, Government of San Miguel Totolapan Caption, The party to which Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda belonged has condemned his “cowardly” murder.

The municipal president of San Miguel Totolapan, in the state of Guerrero, in Mexico, was assassinated this Wednesday during a double shooting.

Along with Conrado Mendoza Almeda, Juan Mendoza Acosta, former municipal president of San Miguel Totolapan and father of Conrado Mendoza, several police officers and municipal officials and workers were also murdered.

San Miguel Totolapan is located in the heart of a region known as Tierra Caliente, a violent region of western Mexico controlled by drug cartels.

There were two attacks, pointed out the State Attorney General’s Office. The first against the town hall and the second in a nearby place where, at the time, a meeting led by Mendoza Almeda was taking place.

It is believed that the armed group is linked to the Los Tequileros criminal organization, which minutes after the event released a video on social networks in which it announced its return to that drug production and transfer region, which is disputed with La Familia Michoacana, criminal group from the neighboring state of Michoacán, tells the EFE agency.

However, authorities have not confirmed who may have been behind the attack.

Los Tequileros devastated Guerrero between 2015 and 2017 -and was known for threatening mayors in the region- until their leader Raybel Jacobo de Almonte, known as El Tequilero for his love of that drink, was assassinated in 2018.

A cowardly murder

The governor of the state of Guerrero, Evelyn Salgado Pineda, lamented the assassination of the mayor, condemned the events and assured that there will be no impunity.

image source, EPA Caption, The facade of the town hall of San Miguel Totolapan, in Mexico, pierced by heavy-caliber weapons.

Mendoza’s party, the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) condemned the “cowardly” assassination and called for justice.

According to the part of the Prosecutor’s Office, of the 18 people murdered in the place, 10 were identified. Among them, there is also the director of Public Security of the municipality, Freddy Martínez Suazo; the advisor to the president, Roberto Mata Marcial; the administrator of the health jurisdiction 01 of Tlapehuala, Genesis Araujo Marcos, as well as two security agents of the mayor.

It was reported that three injured people were airlifted for treatment.

As the BBC’s correspondent in Mexico, Will Grant, reports, even by the violent standards of the state of Guerrero, this was a shocking attack.

Various groups are fighting for control of lucrative drug routes north along the Pacific corridor, Grant adds.

A highway in the state of Guerrero, where San Miguel Totolapan is located, was reportedly briefly blocked by large vehicles to prevent security forces from entering the city.

In turn, the state government reported that the area is protected to provide security to the population and that the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena) deployed ground and air units to locate and arrest those responsible for the attack.

During the six-year term of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which began in December 2018, 60 councilors have been assassinated in Mexico, including mayors, aldermen and trustees, according to the consulting firm Etellekt, a benchmark for political violence.