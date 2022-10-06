World

Mexico: a mayor and 17 more people are killed in a double shooting in the state of Guerrero

The party to which Mayor Conrado Mendoza Almeda belonged has condemned his “cowardly” murder.

The municipal president of San Miguel Totolapan, in the state of Guerrero, in Mexico, was assassinated this Wednesday during a double shooting.

Along with Conrado Mendoza Almeda, Juan Mendoza Acosta, former municipal president of San Miguel Totolapan and father of Conrado Mendoza, several police officers and municipal officials and workers were also murdered.

San Miguel Totolapan is located in the heart of a region known as Tierra Caliente, a violent region of western Mexico controlled by drug cartels.

There were two attacks, pointed out the State Attorney General’s Office. The first against the town hall and the second in a nearby place where, at the time, a meeting led by Mendoza Almeda was taking place.

