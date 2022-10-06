Mexican Women’s National Team announces its new coach

Start a new era in Women’s Mexican National Teamcommanded by the Technician Pedro Lopez who won it all inferior categories with the national representative of Spain, now you want new challenges in your life; as a major selection. Here are the details of his press conference in the framework of his Official presentation.

The Technician Peter Lopez from the hand of Andrea Rhodebaugh, Director of the Mexican Women’s National Teams commands the beginning of a new era in women’s football, an era that seeks that the work that began long ago 15 days get to your climax in the 2027 World Cup.

The words of the new DT of the Mexican National Team

In the High Performance Center a was made Press conference for officially present the Spaniard as the new strategist of the senior women’s team; Pedro Lopez was very enthusiastic for receiving this opportunity since it will be the first time in his career where he manages a major team.

“What they are inferior categories I had already been able to enjoy all the challenges, all the challenges that I had been able to face, we overcame them and just at that moment in which we overcame the last challenge, which was that Sub 20 world This proposal appears to me and like any professional you investigate and it is you leave the comfort zone in which I already dominate that I feel that each championship is one more championship, I reached a Final and it wasn’t one special endingI felt it was just another Final.” – Pedro Lopez

The captains of selection as Kenti Robles, Rebeca Bernal, Maria Sanchez Y Stephanie Mayor came to the conference to support the Spanish.

“Now we are with Peter We welcome you, we really want to start, we are very excited, I think it is working day by day because in the end we all love so much Mexico that we know what this country represents for us and we want to put it where it deserves.” – Kenti Robles

The assured strategist that even the similarity that there is between the Spanish culture and the mexican just like the physical and technical characteristics of the players aztecas y béticas was what prompted him to take on this project, in addition to the trust on the part of the board.

Mexico did not qualify to the Women’s World Cup which is disputed in 2023 in Australia and New Zealandneither to the Paris Olympics 2024about the level of football in the CONCACAF stated the following.

“The environment CONCACAF I know him until I’ve even worked on Costa Rica I know of potential of great teams that are world leaders such as United States and Canadamy doubt was if really Mexico that it is a country at the soccer level with better structures and potential and I believe that we can really do it.(…) Jamaica, Haiti, Panama and Costa Rica they can win you a match, each time the context of CONCACAF It’s more competitive.”

Pedro Lopez is actual World Champion with the Selection of Spain U20, was also crowned European under 19 of this same year and boasts another world title in the sub category 17. yon de louisThe President of the Mexican Football Federation declared the short-term objectives that exist with the arrival of the Spaniard to the Aztec bench.

“The how We’re gonna work today with a World Champion How is it Pedro, without a doubt it will bring very important things, novelties, things that we see differently and I think that in that sense of complementing you it will be a very positive experience.” – louis yon, Pres. of the Federation

For your part Andrea Rhodebaugh assured the continuity of Ana Galindo in front of the Mexican teams in lower categories and that when there was the entry of a new strategist the rest would be informed. For now Galindo is preparing to make his debut in the Under 17 World Cup which is celebrated in India this month.

The Women’s National Team elder will continue with his preparation work for the game of the next October 10 when measured to Chiliat the stop of the Women’s FIFA date.