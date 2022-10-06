Messi’s painful announcement less than two months before Qatar 2022: “It will be my last World Cup”

2022-10-06

Less than two months before the start of the World Cup in Qatar, Leo Messi gave an interview to Star+ in which he assures that this could be his last participation in World Cups. The decision that Messi would have already made when he leaves PSG The striker of PSG will play his fifth World Cup match: “The truth is that there is a bit of anxiety and nerves at the same time. It is the last. On the one hand we can’t wait for it to arrive and on the other there is the shit of wanting it to go well for us”. Before the surprising news, the interviewer could not avoid the question: “Is it the last one?” Y Messi He replied: “Yes, surely yes”. Rosario counts the days until the World Cup begins, where he sees the Argentine team lifting the title, although he considers that they are not the top favorites.

“I don’t know if we are the great candidates, but I think that Argentina in itself is always a candidate, because of its history, because of what it means and even more so now at the moment we arrived… But we are not the maximum favorites, I it seems to me I think there are other teams that are above us, but we are there… very close”, she explained. On the other hand, Messi He referred to the difficulty of a tournament that he is going to play for the fifth time, in addition to highlighting the good present that his squad is experiencing. “The truth is that we arrived at a good time, because of how everything happened, with a very armed and very strong group. But later in the World Cup anything can happen. All the games are very difficult and that is why it is so difficult and so special, because the favorites are not always the ones who end up winning and doing the path that one expected, ”he said.

The joy of the Copa America Messi He also spoke about the last title won by the Albiceleste. “I could not believe it. I don’t know how to explain that moment. It’s like saying: ‘That’s it, it happened’. It was what I needed, one of the objectives that I needed to finish closing everything. For me it was essential to be able to win something with the national team. If not, I was always going to be left with the thorn of losing finals and not being able to consecrate myself”. “It was crazy beautiful. She had never enjoyed it like this and she was crazy how the country experienced it and the days after. To this day I think people are crazy about the national team and excited about what’s to come. That is why it is also good to lower the decibels a little and that we do not believe that we are the champions and that we are going to pass over whoever comes, ”she added.