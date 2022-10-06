Messi wasted a great goal, but PSG equalized in their visit to Benfica and remains the leader in their group H of the Champions League

2022-10-05

The Paris Saint Germain tied 1-1 on their visit to benficathis Wednesday in the third day of group H of the European Champions League, in a direct duel between two teams that had won in the first two days.

The Argentinian Leo Messi he opened the scoring at the da Luz stadium in the 21st minute and scored a goal against the Portuguese Daniel Pereira balanced forces in the 40th minute. In the second half, the scoreboard no longer moved.

In the standings, both have 7 points and the same goal difference (+3). The PSG is provisionally the leader by a greater number of goals in favor (6 against 5 from Benfica), so everything is open in the fight for first place before both teams meet again, on October 11, at the Parque de the princes.