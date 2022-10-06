Messi wasted a great goal, but PSG equalized in their visit to Benfica and remains the leader in their group H of the Champions League
The Paris Saint Germain tied 1-1 on their visit to benficathis Wednesday in the third day of group H of the European Champions League, in a direct duel between two teams that had won in the first two days.
The Argentinian Leo Messi he opened the scoring at the da Luz stadium in the 21st minute and scored a goal against the Portuguese Daniel Pereira balanced forces in the 40th minute. In the second half, the scoreboard no longer moved.
In the standings, both have 7 points and the same goal difference (+3). The PSG is provisionally the leader by a greater number of goals in favor (6 against 5 from Benfica), so everything is open in the fight for first place before both teams meet again, on October 11, at the Parque de the princes.
Behind, the Juventus reacted after two defeats and cut their deficit with the co-leaders to four units. The Turinese won 3-1 at Maccabee Haifawhich is bottom with a full three defeats.
Messi He was replaced at 81 minutes due to physical discomfort. It is expected that it will not be anything serious and he will not have any difficulties for the second leg.
The French cast could not sustain the advantage achieved thanks to the goal of the ’30’ and garnered a point that keeps it at the top of the Group H table.
Next week they will face the Portuguese team again, but this time in Paris.