Messi settles a debt and approaches Cristiano Ronaldo

Leo Messi settled one of his pending accounts in European competitions in Lisbon. And it is that the Argentine striker of Paris Saint-Germain he had never scored a goal against Benficasomething that he solved this Wednesday in just 20 minutes, with a precise hit with his left foot after a pass from Neymar. It is the team number 40 that Messi marks in the Champions League. In the 15 games he has played for PSG and Argentina this season, Leo has scored 12 goals and eight assists.

Benfica was one of the six teams that the Argentine had faced in his matches in Europe and had failed to score. Now he only has five left: Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid, Rubin Kazan, Udinese and Shakhtar Donetsk.

That goal achieved in Da Luz is Messi’s 130th in European competitions and 127th in the Champions League. The other three became the European Super Cup. Those 127 goals place him a little closer to Cristiano Ronaldo, the top scorer in the history of the Champions League, with 141.

Until now, Messi had only played two games against Benfica, a decade ago. He was with Barcelona, ​​in the 2012-13 season and also in the group stage. On October 2, 2012, he provided both assists to Alexis Sánchez and Cesc Fàbregas in Barcelona’s 2-0 win in Lisbon. Leo played the entire match, while on December 5 of that same year he only played 28 minutes in the clash held at the Camp Nou and which ended 0-0.

In that edition, Barcelona reached the semifinals, where it was overwhelmed by Bayern 7-0 on aggregate. Benfica finished third in the group, behind the azulgrana and Celtic.