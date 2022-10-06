Meghan Markle and Prince Harry respond to Buckingham’s latest tease with two new images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not willing to lose prominence no matter how much the British royal house has erased them from their last pose. Just one day after Buckingham Palace shared the first official portrait of the new kings, Charles III and Camilla of Cornwall, along with Prince William and Kate Middleton, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have responded with two of their photographs.

It has been the photographer Misan Harriman who has shared on his social networks two new portraits of the couple moments before appearing at the One Young World Summit 2022 opening ceremony.

In the first of the portraits, in black and white, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear in profile and holding handswhile in the second, they both smile at the camera, she in a red suit made up of a blouse with a bow around her neck and straight tailored pants and he in a black suit.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose on September 5 Miss Harriman

In them, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appear very close, with intertwined hands and giving the feeling of being a team and being together in the face of adversity. The Sussexes also seem very comfortable posing for Harriman, who has already taken care of the photograph that was distributed to confirm the duchess’s second pregnancy or the photographs of Lilibet Diana for her first birthday.

The new snapshots of Meghan and Harry were taken on September 5, just three days before Queen Elizabeth II died. Nevertheless, they have not been until now when they have seen the light. A movement that is especially striking since it was published just a few days after Buckingham Palace distributed the first official image of the current kings with the princes of Wales.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry pose on September 5 Miss Harriman

Although it is true that the death of the monarch has caused the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to postpone some of their projects and that the publication of the image during the period of mourning would have brought them much criticism, it does not seem like a coincidence that they have waited a few hours to do so. after the British royal house shared the image, which seemed like a clear statement of intent about the future of the crown. With his, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry they seem to knock on the table and make it clear that they also exist, despite the fact that Buckingham Palace has ‘erased’ them from the map.