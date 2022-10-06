Medicine Nobel Prize 2022 | Svante Pääbo, awarded for his work on human evolution

The award recognizes the famous Swedish biologist for his work on human evolution

The scientist managed to sequence the Neanderthal genome, reveal the existence of the Denisovans and reconstruct the migrations of our ancestors

There are questions so huge that sometimes it’s best to start by figuring out the basics. Perhaps for this reason, several decades ago, the Swedish biologist Svante Pääbo began to investigate the evolutionary history of our species, the Sapiens, through genetic methods. His analyzes have allowed sequence the Neanderthal genome (one of our extinct relatives), unveil the existence of the Denisovans (hitherto unknown hominids) and reconstruct the migrations of our ancestors out of Africa. This fascinating analysis to understand where we come from, why we are the way we are and, above all, what distinguishes us from the other species that have swarmed the planet has been awarded by the Swedish Royal Academy of Sciences with the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology 2022.

BREAKING NEWS:

2022 #NobelPrize in Physiology or Medicine has been awarded to Svante Pääbo “for his discoveries concerning the genomes of extinct hominins and human evolution.” pic.twitter.com/fGFYYnCO6J — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 3, 2022

It had been at least five years since the award had gone to a single person. But, according to the Nobel committee, Pääbo’s work has succeeded “seemingly impossible achievements” and, in turn, “has founded an entirely new scientific discipline: paleogenomics”. “By revealing the genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominids, their discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human,” the Academy notes.

Even before this prestigious award, Svante Pääbo (Stockholm, April 20, 1955) was already considered as one of the world’s foremost living scientists. The Swedish biologist, son of the 1982 Nobel Prize winner Sune K. Bergström, is considered one of the world’s leading experts in evolutionary genetics. In 2018 he was awarded the Princess of Asturias Award for his studies in paleogenetics. In the personal sphere, Pääbo has also stood out for being one of the few scientists of his stature openly bisexual and committed to LGBTI activism.

Applause for Pääbo

The Nobel to Pääbo has been received with great applause by the scientific community. There are many experts who, questioned by this newspaper, have defined the award as “well deserved“. Eudald Carbonellco-director of Atapuerca, defines Pääbo as a “great friend”, with whom he has collaborated “personally and professionally” in the excavation and analysis of the Spanish site. “His work has contributed to changing our perspective on a very controversial species, ‘Homo neanderthalensis’, since it has allowed us to understand how it has evolved. That is why we believe that this Nobel is well deservedthe result of a very great effort from both him and his entire team”, Carbonell comments in statements to this newspaper.

Robert Halldirector of the Catalan Institute of Human Paleoecology and Social Evolution (IPHES), points out that Pääbo’s work “has placed within our reach a very powerful tool to identify the evolution, adaptation and movement of human populations”. “The genetic tool developed by Svante Pääbo has made it possible to identify long-distance relationships [entre homínidos] but it has also shown the disappearance of populations at different times in prehistory. Many times he has confirmed hypotheses of prehistorians, but in others he has revealed previously undetected changes, “says the expert.

“Svante Pääbo’s work has been fundamental for the study of the origin and kinship relationships of the Neanderthal lineage. His research laid the foundations for paleogenetics, a discipline that will serve generations of researchers to continue exploring our origins,” says the scientist Laura Martin-Frenchfrom the Carlos III University.

Nobel season

Related news

The Medicine Award is the first of the Nobel season of this year. Last year, in the Medicine category, the Nobel Prize went to researchers David Julius Y Ardem Patapoutian for his research on the receptors that regulate touch and temperature (an area of ​​study that, by the way, was inspired by experiments with chili peppers). The award, applauded by much of the scientific community, also caused some discomfort among those who aspired to a Nobel for vaccines against covid-19 or one of the discoveries that changed the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

The scientific community eagerly awaits the delivery of the Nobel this year. Tomorrow (Tuesday 4th) it will be time to find out who are the winners of the Physics award and on Wednesday (5th) it will be time to talk about Chemistry. In the previous edition, in the area of ​​Physics, the works of Syukuro Manabe, Klaus Hasselmann and Giorgio Parisi on “the science to understand the progress of the climate crisis” and other complex systems. In Chemistry, the award went to researchers David MacMillan and Benjamin List for “the art of creating organic molecules”. This year, there are no clear favorites as to who could win the science award. On the eve of delivery, the pools among the experts are still uncertain.