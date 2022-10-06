Marco Pappa released from prison: Will he play football again?

Wednesday, October 5 at dawn will be a day that the Guatemalan soccer player will hardly forget Marco Pappaafter seeing a sentence of 5 years in prison reduced, the Central American midfielder left prison.

daddy He had been sentenced to five years in prisonbut after an appeal from his defense, his sentence was reduced to 60 days commutable with 30 quetzales a day for personal injury.

The Second Chamber of Femicide Appeals had ordered the immediate release of Pappa on August 1however, remained there because it had a similar process in Quetzaltenango.

Marco Pappa left Mariscal Zavala prison yesterday, October 4 at 10:50 p.m., after serving a sentence for violence against women. pic.twitter.com/zBMiXXmTWd — Sports Productions (@produDeportivas) October 5, 2022

Will he play again?

It is still unknown if the footballer will immediately return to the courtsHowever, a few months ago, his lawyer Gustavo Juárez, his client’s desire to set foot on a soccer field again.

Although the intention is for Marco Pappa to play again, Juárez warns of a possible obstacle since the League regulations changed and they left 32 years as the age limit for players. Pappa is already 34 years old.

Juarez, who is also the President of San Pedro FC of the Second Division of Guatemalaassured that the agreement for him to represent him legally was that when he was released from prison he would play for his team.