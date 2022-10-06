Mané surrenders to Benzema

Only 12 days left. The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday, October 17, just one day after the Clásico and Benzema is still the big favourite. The bookmakers already consider him the winner (on average, he currently has an odd of @1.10), but if someone can still argue with him, is Mané, the second in the race. The Senegalese’s season with Liverpool was outstanding, but his greatest achievement, even above playing in the Champions League final, is that made his country win the Africa Cup. Now at Bayern, the winger went through the mixed zone last night after beating Viktoria Plzen (5-0) and… he sentenced the debate.

Enlarge Mané, after losing the Champions League final in Paris. julian finney Getty

“Honestly, I think that Benzema deserves, by far, to win the Ballon d’Or this year. And I’m very happy for him. His season with Madrid has been spectacular, even winning the Champions League”, he said. The media present tried to open the door to reinforce his own candidacy, reminding him that he made Senegal continental champion. But Mané, surprisingly, avoided the cape: “Winning the Africa Cup It was an absolute liberation for me and for the whole country. It is something of which I am enormously proud, but I insist, I think Karim deserves it more, I mean it sincerely”.

Enlarge Vinicius cleans Benzema’s boot after his goal against PSG. SUSAN VERA JournalAS

Benzema’s arguments

His leading role in Real Madrid in comebacks lifted him to the Olympus of football. He scored a hat-trick against PSG in the second leg of the round of 16, scored in extra time in the quarter-finals against Chelsea and, to put the icing on the cake, the penalty that Saint-Denis took against City bore his signature. In total, last season he scored 44 goals in 46 games for Madrid, in addition to giving 15 assists. It was the best year of his career by far. For the bookmakers, after him and Maneis it so Salah Y Mbappe. Something else from behind appears Messi Y Lewandowski. There are only 12 days left for the puzzle to be solved. If he won it, Benzema would be the first Frenchman since Zidane, in 1998.