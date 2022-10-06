World

LUMA Energy warns of selective blackouts tonight after incident at the Costa Sur plant

LUMA Energy warned today, Thursday, about the possibility of load relief or selective blackouts during tonightas demand could exceed available generation.

Daniel Hernandezdirector of Renewable Projects at LUMA, attributed the potential scenario to the service exit, this morning, from units #5 and #6 of the Costa Sur plant, in Guayanilla. Although the Electric Power Authority (AEE) reported that drive #6 has already been synchronized to the system, drive #5 is “not available” and, preliminarily, “appears to be damaged”.

“For tonight, there is a projection of about 2,600 megawatts of demand and, in terms of capacity (generation), we also have 2,600 megawatts,” Hernandez told The new day.

“We’ll spend tonight without any type of reserve (energy) or with some load relief to be able to have some reserve. The demand and the generation would be equal or the demand could exceed the generation, which implies that we would have to relieve clients”, she added.

According to Hernández, the blackouts could last “several hours” while “the peak (of demand) of the night passes”.

On Twitter, PREPA called for “reducing energy consumption to minimize the percentage of customers that may be affected by the lack of capacity and current reserves in the generation system.”

