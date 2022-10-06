Luis Silva DEFENDED emigrated players. “No one speaks ill of Cuba. Let them play » – SwingComplete

By Yasel Porto

There are many who think that the Cuba team for the next World Baseball Classic will not have a good result if the players who play in the United States Major Leagues are not called up.

However, the latest public projections of the main baseball officials on the Island do not seem to show a real possibility of summoning all those who stand out in what is by far the best league in this sport worldwide.

One of the most recognized figures of Cuban culture who has a favorable position for the main Cuban baseball players to be summoned to the most important international baseball event is the humorist Luis Daniel Pánfilo.

The well-known “Pánfilo”, protagonist of the popular “Vivir del Cuento” space, some time ago shared exclusively with Complete Swing a fairly firm opinion that fits perfectly to the present when the debates related to the subject return given the proximity of the event.

For Silva, those emigrated players should be taken into account to play with the national team because in his opinion they have always had a favorable position with Cuba as a country and especially with the fans.

“I know many of them and have shared with several. No one speaks ill of Cuba. I don’t know who has to finish signing for them to finish playing for their country », he said.

Louis Silvaa furious lover of sports and baseball itself, touched on other points around the recent past of the national team and the few options in high-level tournaments without the presence of players of the caliber of those who play in the United States.

Here we leave you with his complete intervention regarding this aspect that has generated so much controversy in recent months. Much is yet to come as the fifth edition of this contest draws closer next March.