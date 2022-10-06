Luis Miguel’s daughter shows her beautiful legs and turns on social networks

michelle halls She is one of the most important Latin influencers in the world. Every time the daughter of Luis Miguel It goes viral on the net due to its followers and is a trend in the main entertainment news portals. This time she was no exception and a few hours ago she shared some photos that dazzled everyone.

In your feed of your official account Instagram, michelle halls, shared a reel of images of her inside the elevator that not only praised her beauty but also the perfect figure she has at 33 years old. In them, she appears wearing a white shirt that is characterized by being extremely short, which enhances the flat stomach that the daughter of the Mexican singer has.

Michelle Salas is a popular influencer dedicated to fashion.

Her look is completed by a miniskirt of gray tone boards that showed the beautiful legs that the daughter of Stephanie Salas. Along with the photo, the Mexican influencer added a description that says the following: “Any given day” (any day).

These captures have thousands of reactions from her followers who filled her with praise and even asked her for beauty advice. Among those messages is the one from her mother who wrote to her: “Ayyyyyy” next to a heart. They are very close and Stephanie many times he acted as a father after the absence of Luis Miguel.

Michelle Salas is a true businesswoman dedicated to fashion design.

A while ago, the popular blonde worried her followers by not sharing any type of material on her official accounts. About this absence michelle halls He expressed himself in his stories of the little camera and said the following: “I apologize that I disappeared, but I think that sometimes you also need certain breaks, especially when these platforms are part of your daily life, because it is your job. There are times when you need to take a break.”

Related news