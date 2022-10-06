Business

Luis Miguel: from a $180,000 Ferrari to this…

Luis Miguel, an outstanding world figure who conquers thousands of hearts with his music, also draws attention for his exclusive collection of cars, among which a luxurious Ferrari stands out plus another model that will surprise you. We show you…

Miguel, the unforgettable “Sun of Mexico”, is a reference in the music industry whose talent spread throughout the world, being positioned in the minds and hearts of many followers for his special songs that sing to love, highlighting compositions such as: “La Incondicional”, “La Bikina”, “Guilty or not”, “I don’t know about you” among others that swept international recognition.

Nevertheless, music is not the only thing that the famous singer is passionate about, as luxury and sports cars also represent his most sought-after preferences when buying a vehicle, since he is known for his inclination towards elegance, ample internal space and the excellent road performance.

Noteworthy in its extensive fleet, the incredible Ferrari 360 Spider valued at 180 thousand dollars, A sports car par excellence that delivers a V8 engine with a maximum speed of 295 km/h, plus the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds, a two-door body and ideal performance with a 6-speed gearbox.

Although the singer owns this vehicle with an impressive driving performance, he also has another elegantly designed acquisition to vary on different occasions, allowing you to enjoy the automotive world by experiencing this option with greater interior space, accompanied by its corresponding advanced technology.

Its about Mercedes-Benz S-Classmanufacture of the most distinguished of its kind with a maximum speed of 250km/h, power of 330CV, luxurious internal environment and sophisticated exterior, seats full of comfort that allow a dream trip, typical of the German brand.

Luis Miguel in his Ferrari 360 Spider

Luis Miguel in the Mercedes Benz S-Class

