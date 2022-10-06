Lis Vega falls in love saying goodbye to her clothes completely

Lis Vega says “goodbye” to her clothes completely, heats up the networks | Instagram: @lisvegaoficial

Goodbye clothes! The word modesty is apparently out of Lis Vega’s vocabulary, since she is not afraid of completely stripping off her clothes to amaze users of social networks and satisfy their requests, as he is almost from one of her last publications where she was available to delight as only she knows how.

In addition to being one of the most recognized figures on Mexican television, the dancer and singer is an influencer who maintains a close relationship with her community of fans on said entertainment platforms, who seeks with her charisma, beautiful physique and beautiful personality, to continue growing in networks.

In one of his most recent posts on Instagram Lisa Vega He left his fans with the “square eye” after saying goodbye to all of his clothes in front of the camera after in recent days he was asked to make his own version of another photograph. Well, the day came for him to show off his curves freely.

This visual material was using a black and white filter to create an intimate environment, raising the temperature with her best pose since the bathroom. You can partially see some of his tattoos done on the back of his body, as well as some of the skin on his back.

Lis Vega says “goodbye” to her clothes completely, heats up the networks. Source: Instagram



As a close-up, he gave the best of looks, which seemed to have the power to cross the screen to make everyone’s hearts put at his mercy. She, then, wore glamorous makeup that enhanced the power of her gaze with huge eyelashes to deepen her orbs.

The description that he left below the post on the little camera’s social network left his almost two million followers very curious, as many claim that it could be a hint for one of the many gallants that Lis Vega knows, so no hypotheses have been slow to emerge.

IF YOU SEE YOURSELF FROM MY EYES. LIFE IN BLACK AND WHITE”, he wrote at the bottom of the photo

On several occasions the Urban Poet has mentioned that for the moment she decided to remain without a romantic partner, as she is very calm enjoying her own company and concentrating on growing professionally with the new projects she has on her agenda.

But this does not rule out that sometimes Lisa Vega keep herself very well accompanied, since she has already been seen making private trips with her conquests. What has brought her controversy thanks to the active social life that she has of her, surrounding herself with people even younger than her, because her love to a certain extent does not distinguish age.