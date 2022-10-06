Liga MX: Scandal! “Joserra” warns of arrangements for America to be champion

The definition of Opening 2022 of the MX League will begin in the next few days when the playoff matches are held for a place in the quarterfinals of the Liguilla, where America is already located, which finished as leader and is the overwhelming favorite to take the title.

In fact, Jose Ramon FernandezESPN journalist and known for his dislike of America, made a controversial comment that “it’s your turn” to the America to get his fourteenth Mexican soccer trophy.

“It’s America’s turn to be champion, I already said it before. There are arrangements in Mexican soccer, I get tired goose. Or they already forgot about Atlas against Pumas in their first title, maybe it was the turn of the Atlas for many years behind. 70 years late, it was his turn, “he declared on the” Futbol Picante “program.

In addition, he assured that the coincidences that Mexican soccer is experiencing shape Las Águilas to be champions, “After the two two-time championships in short tournaments, who has been champion? America. It’s your turn. There you have the data, It’s a lot of coincidence and we come together from the two-time Atlas championship”.

Before the comments of José Ramón Fernández, the ex-soccer player and also a panelist from Futbol Picante, Francisco Gabriel de Anda, came out in defense of those from Coapa. “I had to be on the court, nobody rules anything for you, you don’t take out a piece of paper and ‘oh, I have to be champion’, I have other information”, however, his answer was not enough to convince “Joserra”, Well, he even called him naive.

“I narrated a headed goal by Jared Borgetti in a very clear offside that gave Santos a title against Necaxa. We are talking about a title, for God’s sake.”

