Leonardo Campana scores a great goal before the first minute of play

Leonard Bell scored the first goal for his team before completing the first minute of the match between the Inter of Miami and the orlando-city. The Ecuadorian striker did not complete the match due to a injury.

To the Ecuadorian striker, Leonard Bellonly 36 seconds were enough for him to take advantage of the carelessness of the rival defense and that Pedro Gallese was out to send the ball over the goalkeeper and score a great goal.

Unfortunately, the injuries do not allow the Ecuadorian striker to exploit his full potential, because at minute 33 he had to be replaced due to a annoyance that prevented him from continuing the meeting.

BELL! The 🇪🇨 @LeoCampana9 He shows off with a great play and a little hat for the 1-0 of the @InterMiamiCF in just the first minute of action #TheFamiliaIMCF pic.twitter.com/19F8pI0YyI — MLS Spanish (@MLSes) October 6, 2022

Undoubtedly, the news injury of Leonard Bell turn on the alarms for selection of Ecuador.

Although the striker has not been summoned to the ‘Tri’ for the last friendly preparations before the world of qatarseveral fans consider that Bell It is the piece that the selection needs.

The match ended with a victory for the Inter of Miami by 4-1. The goals were scored by: Leonard Bell to second 36, gonzalo Higuain at minute 37 and 52 and Ariel Lassiter at 55. The discount goal came at minute 70 thanks to Ercan Kara.

