Leo Messi would be another sample of sports drift in Barcelona

Leo Messi, during the farewell press conference of FC Barcelona last summer. (Photo By Marc Gonzalez Aloma/Europa Press via Getty Images)

No one doubts at this point the prestige of the journalist Verónica Brunati, a true authority on issues related to Leo Messi and Argentine football in general. It is true that Brunati briefly participated in the collective frenzy last summer, when Leo had already announced his departure and suddenly an impossible repentance began to be considered on his way to Paris, a plane that was returning, a return between tears, an agreement when the horn had already sounded a long time ago…

When Brunati writes on Twitter that on July 1, 2023, Messi will be a Barcelona player again, you have to take it seriously. Jota Jordi hasn’t said it, go. Either the player’s environment has commented on it or someone from the board has leaked it. Another thing is that these leaks then come to fruition, which we already know is becoming less common in journalism, but, at least, it makes us think. Why is this topic being removed again from authoritative sources? Does it make sense for Barcelona to remove the band-aid from 2021 and dig into the wound again?

Nobody disputes the quality of Leo Messi. Yes, we can discuss other things, which, to a large extent, were what separated him from Barcelona, ​​beyond money. Messi will be 36 years old in July 2023. His level last year, at PSG, was poor, at least by the standards we were used to. His pace of play requires sacrifices from the rest of the team that compensate when Leo offers his best versionbut that greatly unbalance the pressure and the defensive transition in exchange for little when Leo is not one hundred percent.

Can Barcelona assume all this? Can. The question is in exchange for what. The idea that Messi is going to return to Barcelona to charge less – it is supposed to be the condition of possibility – and applaud from the bench is ridiculous. Nothing suggests that the Argentine will age better than Cristiano Ronaldo, who refuses to acknowledge his decline and to be a substitute in any team. If Messi sacrifices himself to return to Barcelona, ​​he will sacrifice himself in exchange for something: and that something is respect for his status as a star.

Continue reading the story

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet that is not available due to your privacy preferences

We are not going to discuss whether Messi is a star or not because it would be very long. Let’s accept that he is, that he still is. Another thing is that he is the star that Barcelona needs. Exactly what sports project do Laporta and Xavi have in mind? What are your non-negotiable principles? One would think that he wants a team with a lot of possession and in the upper part of the field, that is, a team that recovers immediately after loss and plays together. Is that possible with a striker who barely retracts? At the very least, it’s complicated.

It would also be necessary to think that he wants a team with extremes that open the field. Dembélé and Raphinha, for example. Even Memphis and Ansu converted. Or Ferran Torres. Where does Leo Messi fit in there? Leo doesn’t have the speed or the dribbling to drop to the wing and unbalance in one direction or the other. Messi has to play in the middle and, if possible, with as much space as possible. In other words, Messi has to play where Lewandowski plays. And the Pole has just been signed this summer, for a good amount of money, and, above all, with the idea that he lead this transition from his seniority.

In just over a year, we have seen so many lurches in the Barça attack that it is scary: the team that started 2021/22 had Memphis and Griezmann to compensate for Messi’s departure. As it was not enough, Ferran Torres and Aubameyang arrived. As Dembélé decided in the end to renew and Raphinha was within range, then Aubameyang went to the street and Ferran Torres to the bench. All this while trying to fit Ansu Fati after his two years of injury, of course. And now you want to destabilize again the only position that seems clear, that of Lewandowski?

Honestly, I don’t see how Barcelona would play better with a twilight Messi. I can imagine better plays, but not a better game. And Xavi is supposed to have come for that. Messi’s return paints more of a disaster on the field and constant controversy outside of it. When something breaks, it’s hard to fix. Messi will already intuit that Laporta did not renew him because he did not compensate him and not because he could not. There were no levers for Messi, but there were for all the others who came after. In turn, the public is fed up with not winning. Tired of the continuous European defeats. If signing Messi means giving another turn to the project, it will be better for the Argentine that this turn is accompanied by victories. Otherwise, he will be singled out unfairly.

Beyond collecting players of the highest quality, Barcelona has to know what it wants to be. Do you want to be a team of young promises? Do you want to be an intense and touch team? Do you want to be a team that kills you in the areas? At the moment, it seems little more than an aggregator of talent. That serves him well enough to make war in the Spanish league, but Barcelona has not compromised its economic future to play in a league. That is taken for granted. You need to compete in the Champions League. And if he doesn’t get it this year, the rush will return, which are always bad advisers.

Video | Xavi, in headlines: “We feel that it has been a very big injustice”

Other stories that may also interest you: