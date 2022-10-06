John Ramírez, the Latino prisoner who managed to get the Supreme Court to authorize the presence of his religious pastor during his death, is executed in the US

Drafting

BBC News World

6 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, The case of John Henry Ramírez reached the US Supreme Court.

A Latino man sentenced to death for murder and who had a legal fight for his religious rights was executed in Texas this Wednesday.

John Henry RamYorez38, was executed by lethal injection at Huntsville State Prison, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to the media.

Ramírez was pronounced dead at 18:41 pm (23:41 GMT).

His last words were dedicated to the family of his victim, Pablo Castro, and his own, including his wife and son.

The man was accompanied by his spiritual adviser, who prayed aloud and placed his hands on him.

The crime

In 2004, when he was 20 years old, Ramírez stabbed to death Pablo Castro, a warehouse clerk in Corpus Christi, South Texas, during a robbery.

image source, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Caption, Ramírez was accompanied by his spiritual adviser.

The intention of Ramírez and the two women who accompanied him was to obtain money with which to buy drugs.

According to trial documents, when they met Castro, a 46-year-old father of nine children and grandfather of 14 grandchildren, Ramírez stabbed him at least 29 times.

Ramírez and his accomplices fled the scene taking US$1.25, which was the only thing Castro had.

Later, Ramírez and the two women carried out another robbery and were about to commit a third when police tracked them down.

The women were arrested, but Ramírez escaped to Mexico where he managed to evade the authorities for more than three years. until he was captured near the border in February 2008.

Ramírez was sentenced to death a year later.

legal battle

Ramírez’s case achieved national notoriety when the prisoner appealed to the US Supreme Court to allow Dana Moore, the pastor of his Baptist church, to be present in the execution room and pray aloud. and touch it during the process.

The Court issued a last minute adjournment order in September 2021 to study his case.

Texas prison authorities allow a spiritual advisor to be in the room during an execution, but they must be silent and cannot touch the inmate for safety reasons.

Last March, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of Ramírez by 8 votes to 1.

The Court rarely intervenes to stop executions, but has done so in recent cases where prisoners have alleged they were being denied access to spiritual advisers.

In 2018, the court rejected a request for a stay by a Muslim prisoner who asked for an imam to be by his side during his execution.

A few weeks later, after a wave of protests, a prisoner who wanted a Buddhist spiritual adviser to accompany him to the execution chamber was granted a stay.

Several states prohibit the presence of any spiritual adviser, regardless of creed, but the Court ruled last year that states cannot completely veto them.

Ramirez’s execution was carried out Wednesday over the objections of Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez, who opposes the death penalty.