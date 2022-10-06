News

John Ramírez, the Latino prisoner who managed to get the Supreme Court to authorize the presence of his religious pastor during his death, is executed in the US

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

US Supreme Court

The case of John Henry Ramírez reached the US Supreme Court.

A Latino man sentenced to death for murder and who had a legal fight for his religious rights was executed in Texas this Wednesday.

John Henry RamYorez38, was executed by lethal injection at Huntsville State Prison, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice confirmed to the media.

Ramírez was pronounced dead at 18:41 pm (23:41 GMT).

His last words were dedicated to the family of his victim, Pablo Castro, and his own, including his wife and son.

