Jennifer López CHANGES her look to fall in LOVE with Ben Aflleck again and overcome her marital CRISIS

Although they were recently photographed Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck in Los Angeles having a romantic date, the couple is going through a crisis matrimonial Well, both celebrities are having problems a couple of weeks after the wedding. That is why JLo has decided to renew herself by doing a change of look for return a fall in love to her husband and overcome these inconveniences.

After the tremendous wedding they performed Ben Affleck and Jennifer lopez to seal the great love they have, celebrities are going through their first marital crisis And, it is that much has been rumored that JLo is fed up with the vices that the actor has with tobacco, since he has not been able to reduce his consumption, an issue that is making the singer nervous.

Jennifer Lopez changes her look to drive Ben Affleck crazy

On the other hand, Jennifer Lopez can’t stand the way Ben Affleck He has used his sense of fashion as well as the disorder that he creates inside the house, because according to rumors, the protagonist of Batman does not move a single plate in the home where they both live and it seems that JLo likes to control this part of marriagesince the famous was not far behind and also showed his annoyance at this controlling side of his wife.

While, Ben Affleck has also attacked Jennifer Lopez, Well, he is very indignant after his wife emptied his motorcycle collection without notifying him in advance, so he has been a little hostile towards JLo. That is why there has been much speculation that the couple is going through their first marital crisisHowever, despite the adversities, the actress has decided to make a change of look so that the flame of love is rekindled.

It was through the new poster of the movie “Shotgun wedding”, where Jennifer Lopez showed off a new look change that will definitely fall in love again Ben AffleckWell, she sees herself with a stepped and short haircut, which makes her look much younger and above all much more renewed and empowered as the Bronx Diva has accustomed us.