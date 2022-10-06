Entertainment

It was the great love of Eduardo Capetillo but the tragedy marked his end

Edward Capetillo
Edward Capetillo

It is no secret to anyone that Eduardo Capetillo and Biby Gaytán are one of the most solid couples in the show; They have overcome time and rumors of infidelity. They also have a wonderful family of five children.

But before living this love story, he was the partner of a beautiful woman who was persecuted and marked by tragedy. It was 1996 when Capeto fell for the charms of Lorena Rojas, in the telenovela Canción de Amor.

Canción de Amor was one of Televisa’s great telenovelas, which included the participation of very important figures from the show such as Mauricio Islas, Jaime Garza, among others. His stellar broadcast left several thousand dollars for the San Ángel channel.

Lorena Rojas experienced misfortune in her life

At 37 years old, she was diagnosed with liver cancer, which was a terrible fight that she finally lost after fighting it for 8 years. The actress left this world at the age of 45 in the midst of the pain of her family and the public that had become accustomed to seeing her in productions of Televisa and Tv Azteca.

