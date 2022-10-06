it was one of the most expensive signings of Barcelona and they sell it for only 20 million euros

2022-10-06

Antoine Griezmann will stop belonging to the Barcelona. The French striker is currently on loan at the Atletico Madrida club that will finally own its file after reaching an agreement with the Catalans.

Griezmann He had been playing 30 minutes a game with the Athletic to avoid the payment of the clause of 40 million euros, a figure that the colchoneros will no longer pay for their transfer.

In the last loan agreement, the Barcelona It also included an imperative purchase option for Atlético of 40 ‘kilos’, provided that the Frenchman exceeds 50% of the matches in which he is available.

Now, Griezmann He faces his second season on loan and until a couple of days ago, the attacker only played less than 45 minutes due to a detail of that clause.