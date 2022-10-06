it was one of the most expensive signings of Barcelona and they sell it for only 20 million euros
Antoine Griezmann will stop belonging to the Barcelona. The French striker is currently on loan at the Atletico Madrida club that will finally own its file after reaching an agreement with the Catalans.
Griezmann He had been playing 30 minutes a game with the Athletic to avoid the payment of the clause of 40 million euros, a figure that the colchoneros will no longer pay for their transfer.
In the last loan agreement, the Barcelona It also included an imperative purchase option for Atlético of 40 ‘kilos’, provided that the Frenchman exceeds 50% of the matches in which he is available.
Now, Griezmann He faces his second season on loan and until a couple of days ago, the attacker only played less than 45 minutes due to a detail of that clause.
The situation became so contentious that the Barcelona Y Athletic They looked for a solution and found it. The Madrid club will pay only €20 million to stay with Antoine otherwise, the negotiation was going to be cut short and that did not benefit anyone. In addition to those 20 million, there will be another two in variables.
For his part, the Frenchman will reduce his salary by 25% and will earn around eight million euros, far from the 25 he earned as a Blaugrana. What was also key was the player’s patience when he only had to play 30 minutes. This really appreciated Simeone and that is why they have decided to pay for his signing.
“In the new contract that Griezmann will sign (for 2 or 3 years), the rojiblanco club asks for a salary reduction. Atlético wants the Frenchman to lower his economic claims to eight million gross per season, when right now he is charging 16 million gross,” the newspaper published. The country.
One of the most expensive signings in the history of Barcelona
In this way, Barça finally gets rid of a footballer who cost him 120 million euros (paying his termination clause to Atlético) and could not adapt to his style of play; Not to mention that his high salary was linked to the economic crisis that the entity is still going through.
Antoine was booked during the management of Joseph Maria Bartomeu and he only played two seasons as a Barça player in which he scored 35 goals in 102 games.