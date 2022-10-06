It could have been more than Eduardo Capetillo but he changed his preferences and now nobody recognizes him

Edward Capetillo

October 05, 2022 10:30 p.m.

If you ask any fan of the world of entertainment and Mexican entertainment for the best leading men, surely one of them would be Eduardo Capetillo. The singer and actor surely left several breathless but there was someone else who even left them drooling.

They say that for tastes there are colors but surely more than one would think of this heartthrob as someone who could have established himself as the maximum in the Mexican industry but his life ended up taking many turns and now he is simply unrecognizable.

He was a member of a very popular band and seemed destined for fortune and glory, but life had other plans.

With different preferences and with several extra kilos

This is Víctor Noriega, star of the popular band ‘Garibaldi’ and who was the reason for the sighs of more than one. However, the last few years have been tougher for him. His fans have pointed out that the “arrangements” and the weight gain have left him unrecognizable, in addition to the fact that when a photo came out showing his true preferences, he only commented:

“No one has to doubt my preferences or I doubt theirs. What year are we in? That shouldn’t be asked anymore. It is a lack of respect.”