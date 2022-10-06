Inseparable couple reveals that they are expecting a child

Naidelyn Navarrete and David Anguiano met 25 years ago and fell in love at first sight.

The celebrity couple stopped seeing each other for a while and years later they began a relationship; six months later Naidelyn became pregnant.

Naidelyn Navarrete and David Anguiano hinted that they could expect a boy.

The celebrity couple who participated in the reality show ‘Inseparables’, where their relationship was put to the test, Naidelyn Navarrete and David AnguianoThey announced that they are expecting their second child together. Through a tender video shared on social networks, the couple announced that they are expanding the family.

“Our family GROWS!! With all the happiness we share that soon we will be 4!!! Without a doubt, a much desired, long-awaited baby that will come to complement our lives!” Naidelyn Navarrete wrote to accompany the publication where she revealed that she is pregnant.

Likewise, They hinted that they are waiting for a boy, because they placed emoticons of a baby and a blue heart, In addition to the fact that in the video where they announce their pregnancy, they put on some child’s tennis shoes, gray with orange.

The love story between Naidelyn Navarrete and David Anguiano began more than 25 years ago, when the young actors met in a novel, although at that time she had a boyfriend so they distanced themselves, although it was not until years later that they met again and began a romance.

Just six months after starting a relationship, Naidelyn became pregnant and they had their first daughter.who was now happy that she will have a little brother, because in the video shared by her parents she was very smiling.

“Aiñññññññlñ loveoooo!! Blessings congratulations, I love you ”,“ Infartooooooooooooooooo ”,“ Congratulationseeeeeees ask Laura what I told her the other time ”,“ she came to light !! congratulations again, the tummy is beautiful”, “Ahhh what a thrill!!!!! I will be an aunt again !!!”, are some of the comments before the unexpected and tender news.