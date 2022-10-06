imaging to detect infectious diseases

Javier de la Fuente Aguado, from the Internal Medicine Service of the Ribera Povisa Hospital (Vigo).

Is it possible to diagnose infectious diseases through the images? Javier de la Fuente Aguadofrom the Internal Medicine Service of the Hospital Ribera Povisa (Vigo), has challenged the attendees of the XII Conference on Infectious Diseases, organized by the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI), with his workshop on clinical cases, most attended by himself.

Through the patient characteristicsthe symptoms that it presents, the medical history and other relevant factors for the diagnosis, De la Fuente has presented more than a dozen patients so that the nearly 260 eyes that were in the room could guess what was happening to each one of them. Therefore, he has called for the collaboration of those present.

In this way, it has confirmed that the internist eye You have to be very attentive to all the images taken from the different tests to assess whether it is in front of a infectious pathology. “This session is made especially for residents of Internal Medicine, we have to take into account that the main tool we have to diagnose patients is your medical history“, said the specialist.

Cases of HIV or salmonellosis

Among the clinical cases presented by De la Fuente was a 54 year old male who had fever, skin lesions and arthralgia, among other symptoms. One of the aspects that she has highlighted is that she lived in a rural area and drank well water. After showing photographs of the skin manifestations that this patient had, the doctors had to choose between five pathologies and the vast majority voted for the accurate diagnosis: salmonellosis.

“The key was that he consumed water from his well and was contaminated. This infection is hardly seen by the chlorinated treatment of the waters, for this reason, it has seemed interesting to me to bring it”, indicated De la Fuente.

Another of the images that has been shown has been a painful nodule placed on the neck of a patient. She was a 63-year-old woman who referred also headache and that, curiously, he had a small animal farm. “Could someone tell me what it could be?” De la Fuente asked the attendees, who confirmed that it was the tick bite.

Likewise, during the exhibition a plaque was also seen in which cysts could be seen that turned out to be HIV and some photographs of a foot ulcer caused by a spider bite, among other cases. In all these situations it has indicated what kind of treatment they gave the patient.

In short, the expert has highlighted the need to review the imageswhether they are the result of medical tests or photographs of injuries, and not rule out any pathology.

Persistent Covid and HIV infections

The XII Conference on Infectious Diseases continues this Friday throughout the day. COPD, treatment of infections by resistant bacteriaHIV infection and persistent covid will be the protagonists of some of the round tables and conferences.

In the last place, Antonio Ramos Martinezcoordinator of the Infectious Diseases Working Group, will proceed to the closing at 20:00.